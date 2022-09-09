Odisha to implement Integrated Temple Management System

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government plans to launch the Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS) soon to encourage community darshan and to provide other devotee amenities online. The endowment department decided it on Thursday after it was approved after a number of meetings were held in this connection.

According to the meeting minutes, the government will adopt ITMS like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to make common darshan easier through an online platform that will be developed soon by the Endowment Department.

The ITMS application will be diverse and multicultural, with Odia, English, and Hindi dynamics, as well as a consumer Web-Portal with global access. It will be helpful for the worshippers and the tourists to book all services provided in the temple online like darshan, puja, Prasad Sevan, and collection of donations through the internet.

Furthermore, the ITMS will facilitate resources and insight about the shrine such as the temple’s history, details of temple rituals, special festivals, route map, temple location, properties, and contact information for temple officials.