4 Odisha airstrips to be included under UDAN scheme

TNI Bureau: Four more airstrips in Odisha will b included under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) 5.0 scheme. To provide affordable, economically viable and profitable air travel on regional routes to the common man even in small towns, the center has decided such initiative.

In Odisha, airstrips near tourist destinations, including Baripada, Konark, Hirakud and Malkangiri have been proposed to be developed as potential airports.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) planned to connect more than 54 wildlife and tourism destinations in regional connectivity initiative UDAN scheme.

Earlier, the airstrips at Jeypore in Koraput, Rourkela in Sundergarh and Utkela in Kalahandi were included under the scheme but are yet to be operational.

Two airports at Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSSA) in Jharsuguda and Biju Patnaik International Airport at Bhubaneswar are currently operational in the state.