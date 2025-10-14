Porcupine Population Rapidly Declining in Similipal–Kuldiha Forest Region

By JB Dash, Similipal: The population of porcupines in northern Odisha’s Similipal–Kuldiha forest region is dwindling alarmingly and may vanish within a few years if urgent conservation measures are not initiated. Once commonly sighted, the 2023 animal census by the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) recorded only 148 porcupines remaining across these forest zones.

Recent porcupine attacks on villagers near Kuldiha have drawn attention to their shrinking habitat. “This small, harmless creature is now on the brink,” said Subrat Nayak of the environmental organisation Prava. Porcupines, belonging to the Rodentia group of mammals, grow up to a metre long and weigh around 25–30 kg. Covered in sharp quills used for self-defence, they are nocturnal and popularly called the “night watchmen of the jungle.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Tribal leader Gurva Soren noted that earlier, tribals hunted porcupines for their quills, which were fashioned into arrowheads. The species, known for its lifelong pairing and yearly brood of four to five, also faces threats from illegal trade. Beautician Padma Misra revealed that porcupine quills are in demand abroad for cosmetics and fashion accessories.

In Similipal’s 2,750 sq. km and Kuldiha’s 272.75 sq. km forest ranges, porcupine sightings have become rare, highlighting the urgent need for protective action.