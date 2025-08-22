Odisha to Construct 30,000 Kms of Roads & 500 Bridges in 5 Years

TNI Bureau: Odisha government has decided to construct a total of 30,000 kms of roads and 500 bridges across the State in next five years, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday.

While reviewing the various programs of the Rural Development Department at Lok Seva Bhawan today, the Chief Minister said that the department has the responsibility of providing quality road connectivity to all the villages of the state through the construction of various roads and bridges.

During the review meeting, the CM emphasized on providing high-quality transport facilities to the people of the state by utilizing 100 percent of the funds available to the department through various schemes and budgets.

Besides, Majhi directed to pay special attention to the quality of roads and bridges and their maintenance. He directed the department to take strict action against the contractors and officers in charge who are working at low standards.

The Chief Minister advised to conduct training programs to improve the skills of the contractors engaged in construction work so that they would construct good quality roads in the villages in the hilly areas.