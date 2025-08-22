‘Dhadi Darshan’ at Puri Srimandir to Begin from September 15: Law Minister

TNI Bureau: The ‘Dhadi Darshan’ of Lord Jagannath and his siblings by the devotees at Puri Srimandir will begin from September 15, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Friday.

While speaking to the newsmen today, the management committee will be formed soon and the shifting of Hundi (Donation Box) will be discussed on the very first meeting of the committee.

The process of ‘Dhadi Darshan’ will begin within a week after shifting of the Hundi, he said adding that the temple administration is ready to begin the dhadi darshan soon.

“The management committee will be formed between September 3 and 4 following which the first meeting will be held to take a final decision on commencement of dhadi darshan from September 15,” the Law Minister assured.

He hoped that the dhadi darshan will help the temple administration to significantly improve crowd control and the devotees to have darshan of the deities smoothly.