Odisha Society of U.K Celebrates 46th Anniversary with Grandeur

TNI Bureau: Odisha Society of United Kingdom (OSUK) celebrated its 46th Anniversary with much pomp and massive fanfare. The venue of the two days long Ceremony at lush green picturesque Maidenhead in Berkshire County of London was aesthetically and elegantly decked up befitting to the grand occasion.

The entire ambience took the shape of a mini Odisha with all authenticity and uniqueness. The Mega Event was a salutation to the essence, excellence and ebullience of Odisha and Odias.

Nearly thousand members, office bearers and well wishers of OSUK along with their family members gathered here to celebrate the close bonding and strong brotherhood of Odia community on a single platform.

The Supreme Summit provided an unique and uncommon opportunity for OSUK’s stakeholders to display evolution of united leadership, celebration of community’s achievements and establishment of Odia pride.

The Convention Commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamps in front of the idols of Mahaprabhu Jagannath and Maa Samalei. Presenting Welcome Speech President of OSUK, Biswajit Pradhan appreciated the overwhelming support extended by Odia Diaspora in UK towards the activities of OSUK.

The Annual Report presented by Secretary of OSUK Sukanta Sahu and Accounts details placed by Treasurer Kishore Dash during the AGM was approved unanimously. Addressing the gathering Chief Guest MP Virender Sharma, Guests Of Honour Mayor Mandy Brar, Councillor Gurch Singh, Mr. Ajay Thakur from High Commission of India, Padmashree Adwaita Gadanayak, Chairman Suvadra Art Gallery Surya Rath and Ex-MD ICICI Bank Loknath Mishra lauded the noble initiatives of OSUK to keep the Odia culture and traditions alive in the Western World. Dr Nishebita Das was warmly felicitated by the invited Guests for her sterling role in strengthening OSUK. OSUK’s Souvenir entitled Naba Gunjara designed and edited by Journal Secretary Dr Rajinder Singh got released by the Guests .

Some outstanding achievers were awarded during the Celebration. They include Rekha Senapati, Sushmita Rajhansa, Sandhya Mahapatra, Resma Mahapatra, Ragini Mohanty, Dr Lipsita Patnaik, Dr Sahadev Swain, Dr Jayashree Nanda, Dr Aditya Singh, Anushree Pattnaik, Siba Ranjan Biswal, Satyanarayan Das, Dr Jayasmita Mishra, Mithila Mohanty, Sanjit Kumar Nayak, Subas Pradhan, Dr Debashis Panda, Srikanth Padhi, Dr Smruti Ranjan, Dr Pitabas Mishra, Salil Das, Dr Ramesh Rautray, Nilamadhab Kar, Chinmayi Nath, Dr Kali Mishra, Dr Adyasha Das, Sunayna Suvarna Nanda, Arun Lewis, Aayona Das and Sragvi Sethi. Instituted in memory of Professor Raju Sarangi, the awards were sponsored by his daughter Milly Mishra.

The Special attraction of the Convention was a Colourful Cultural Extravaganza presented by upcoming and established artistes of Ollywood and U.K. The highlights of the supersonic show were the stellar performances by Star actor Kuna Tripathy, Ollywood Hero Debasis Patra and Comedy King Papu Pom Pom. Particularly audiences were completely moved and mesmerised by Kuna Tripathy’s Spellbinding narration of Shiva Stotra and Debasis Patra’s electrifying dance with Dr Sumita Nayak on stage.

The other notable performances were Odissi Dance by Tulika Tripathy and Prem Sahoo, Sambalpuri by Team Utkalika led by Subhashree Sahoo, Music by Ipsita Panda, Dr Kapilmeet Kaur and Kuldeep Pattnaik and Bhajan by Mousumi Mishra. The Festival also figured painting and sports competitions, interactive workshops and fashion parade highlighting Ramoli Creations. Jas Live Digital provided technical support on stage. Ace Anchors Dishita Rout and Subhashree Sahoo ably conducted the proceedings of the cultural programmes. The Antakshri competition was compered by Dr Lipi Pradhan and Dr Sangeeta Das.

Medal winners of different sports competitions were Bharat Swain, Mrutyunjay Kar, Suvendu Sethi, Anjan Mishra,Debabrata Tripathy, Krithik, Sujata Samal, Priya Sahu, Reshma Mahapatra, Svetlana Nanda, Anjali Patra, Sparsh Nayak, Divyansh Swain, Ms Aaditi Mishra, Manish Kiran, Prithiviraj Tripathy and Ishaan Das.

Finger licking, traditional Odia delicacies such as Mansa Kasa, Badhi Chura, Aaloo Chop, Ghuguni, Macha Besara and to top it all, mouth watering Rasogolla and Paan were served to delegates on both the days by team of Potli under the supervision of Uttam Tripathy.

Prominent personalities present include Ramesh Barik, Sujata Pradhan, Sambit Pradhan, Richi Richa Das, Ram Krishna Pattanaik and Pradipta Kumar Swain.

Entire arrangements of the Convention were skillfully managed by a highly energetic team consisting of Organising Secretaries Ashok Chandra Panigrahi, Neera Tiwari, Journal Secretary Dr Rajinder Singh, Cultural Secretaries Anushree Pattnaik, Akshita Brahma, Treasurer Kishore Dash, IT Secretary Vishal Mayo, Youth Members Ashriya Fernando, Priyesh Fernando and Organising Committee members Umakant Rout, Nandita Pattnaik, Tripti Rath, Mona Mohapatra, Sabita Tripathy, Hardik Pradhan, Sragvi Sethi, Anushka Padhi, Sourish Brahma, Ishaan Rout, Anisha Panda, Aanya Panda, Subhashree Sahoo, PalliPuspa Samal, Aditya Behuria, Neel Dash and Ragini Mohanty.