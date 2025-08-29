Lekhasri Takes a Dig at CM Majhi Hours after He Condemned Abuses Hurled at PM Modi

TNI Bureau: Senior BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar has taken a dig at Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hours after he condemned abuses hurled at PM Narendra Modi in Bihar.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha CM strongly condemned the indecent and impolite remarks about the Prime Minister and his mother. However, Lekhasri made it an opportunity to slam Majhi for not uttering even a single word when BJP’s Nilagiri MLA Santosh Khatua made indecent remarks on her.

She claimed that Odisha Chief Minister’s respect for woman is limited only to his political party, BJP.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, @CMO_Odisha @MohanMOdisha Thank you very much for condemning the abuse remarks made against the revered mother of the Prime Minister of the country in Bihar. It is the main responsibility of everyone to oppose atrocities, crimes and disrespect against women and punish the guilty. Your responsibility as the Chief Minister is the highest,” the BJD leader wrote.

“It is good that you have taken care of the respect of the Prime Minister’s mother, but even after two months of the ugly, rude, indecent remarks made by your party’s Nilagiri MLA Santosh Khatua on me, not a single word has come out of your mouth. It is very sad that your respect for woman is limited only to political flattery,” she alleged.