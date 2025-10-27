Odisha Signs Rs 50,000 Crore MoUs, Unveils Grand Maritime Vision at India Maritime Week 2025

Mumbai: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi showcased the state’s ambitious maritime roadmap at the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, announcing investment deals worth Rs 50,000 crore and outlining plans to expand the state’s port capacity to 500 million tonnes by 2047.

Speaking at the inaugural session, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said Odisha is committed to building a strong port-led and port-based economy that will “drive India’s growth journey for the next 25 years.” He added that the state aims to transform its coastline into a powerhouse of trade, industry, and employment.

The week-long event, organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Indian Ports Association, brought together leaders from over 100 countries, including policymakers, global investors, and industry experts, to discuss the future of the maritime sector and India’s growing role within it.

During a special session on Odisha, Shri Majhi highlighted the state’s strategic position on the eastern coast and its emergence as a key maritime hub. “With Paradip, Dhamra, Gopalpur, and upcoming ports at Astaranga, Jatadhari Muhan, Subarnarekha, and Bahuda, Odisha is fast expanding its maritime network. The Bahuda Port alone, with an investment of Rs 21,500 crore, and a Rs 22,700 crore shipbuilding and repair cluster, will redefine Odisha’s coastal economy,” he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasized Odisha’s focus on sustainable development through port-led industrialization, tourism, and blue economy initiatives. He invited investors to be part of the state’s “transformative maritime journey,” assuring them of policy stability, skilled manpower, and a proactive governance model.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

During the event, several key MoUs were signed:

Rs 500 crore agreement between Odisha’s Commerce & Transport Department and the Indian Ports Association for a new cruise terminal.

Rs 500 crore MoU between Paradip Port Authority and Odisha Maritime for an international cruise terminal at Puri.

A joint MoU between the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Paradip Port Authority, Odisha Maritime Board, and the Ministry of Coal for operationalizing National Waterway-5.

An MoU for academic collaboration between Berhampur University and the Indian Maritime University.

A Rs 21,500 crore project for developing an all-weather satellite major port at Bahuda Muhana, Ganjam.

A Rs 22,700 crore MoU for establishing a National Mega Shipbuilding Cluster in Odisha.

In addition, other agreements were inked with IPRCL for a maritime museum, a four-lane access road, and cargo movement partnerships with IFFCO.

Odisha also received major private investment proposals, including Reliance Consumer Ltd’s plan to set up a large manufacturing facility for biscuits, beverages, and confectionery in Khordha with an investment of Rs 938 crore, and Jain Metals’ proposal to establish a titanium metal and dioxide plant in Ganjam worth Rs 2,100 crore.

The India Maritime Week 2025, held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre from October 27 to 31, features over 500 exhibitors, ministerial roundtables, and CEO forums. For Odisha, participation in the event marks a major step toward positioning itself as the “Eastern Maritime Gateway of India,” driving the state’s economic transformation through innovation, investment, and coastal development.