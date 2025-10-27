Shreyas Iyer Moved Out of ICU After Spleen Injury, Recovering in Sydney Hospital

Sydney: Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a Sydney hospital after suffering a spleen laceration during the third ODI against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the 30-year-old is stable and under medical supervision.

The injury occurred when Iyer dived forward to take a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the 34th over at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Soon after completing the catch, he was seen clutching his abdomen in pain and was taken off the field for immediate medical attention. Scans later revealed a laceration in his spleen, which had caused internal bleeding.

A spleen laceration refers to a tear in the organ’s tissue, often caused by blunt force. The spleen, located in the upper left abdomen, is rich in blood vessels, and such injuries can lead to significant internal bleeding. Depending on the severity, treatment can range from rest and observation to surgical procedures like angiographic embolisation to stop the bleeding.

The BCCI said in its statement, “Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib-cage region while fielding during the third ODI in Sydney. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well.”

Team doctor Dr. Rizwan Khan has stayed back in Sydney to monitor Iyer’s progress, while the rest of the Indian squad has moved to Canberra for the upcoming T20I series starting October 29. The medical team is in constant touch with local specialists to oversee his recovery.

Sources close to the team said that Iyer is out of danger but will remain in the hospital for a few more days for observation. His parents are expected to travel from Mumbai soon after visa formalities are completed.

Depending on the grade of the injury, recovery could take several weeks or months. In mild cases, players can return within 6–8 weeks, while more severe injuries may require up to three to six months.

Iyer’s absence is a setback for India’s middle order, especially ahead of the home series against South Africa later this year. However, the BCCI has made it clear that his return to cricket will only be considered once he has fully recovered.