Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 2496 COVID-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported nine deaths and biggest single-day spike of 2496 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 57126 including 17535 active cases and 39205 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has slightly increased to 5.21% on August 14 as compared to 4.62% on August 13.Odisha has tested highest number of 47,887 samples for COVID-19 yesterday.

👉 Of the 2496 new cases, 1591 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 905 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest single day spike of 327 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. While Khurda surpassed Ganjam again with 378 Covid-19 positive cases today.

👉 9 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Sambalpur, 2 from Cuttack and 1 each from Ganjam, Keonjhar and Nayagarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 333. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 152 in Ganjam District and 16 in Cuttack.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Female 65, Male 74, Male 78, Female 50 (All Sambalpur), Female 67, Male 50 (Both Cuttack), Male 53 (Ganjam), Male 58 (Keonjhar), Male 75 (Nayagarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Balasore (165), Sundargarh (156), Rayagada (146) and Koraput (133).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (378), Ganjam (327), Balasore (165), Sundargarh (156), Rayagada (146), Koraput (133), Cuttack (128), Boudh (115), Bhadrak (102), Kandhamal (98), Puri (93), Balangir (92), Sambalpur (81), Malkangiri (73), Dhenkanal (69), Gajapati (68), Keonjhar (51), Kalahandi (42), Bargarh (36), Mayurbhanj (23), Sonepur (20), Jharsuguda (19), Nuapada (16), Jagatsinghpur (14), Kendrapada (13), Angul (12), Nabarangpur (11), Jajpur (11) and Nayagarh (4)

➡️ New Deaths – 9 (Sambalpur 4, 2 Cuttack, 1 each from Ganjam, Keonjhar and Nayagarh)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1305

➡️ Samples Tested on August 14: 47,887