Odisha reports 6 new Covid-19 Deaths; Toll rises to 48

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported 6 new COVID-19 deaths today – 3 from Ganjam, 1 from Kendrapara, 1 from Khordha and 1 from Rayagada. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 48.

👉 The deceased have been identified as M 56, M 64, F 50 (Ganjam), M 80 (Rayagada), M 49 (Kendrapara) and M 55 (Bhubaneswar, Khordha). They died while undergoing treatment at the hospitals. Kendrapara and Rayagada reported first COVID fatalities.

👉 One death due to other than COVID has been reported from Khordha district, taking the toll to 13. A 53-year-old HIV-AIDS patient from the district, who also tested positive for Covid-19, has passed away.

👉 527 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported across Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 10,624 including 3860 active cases and 6703 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 527 new cases, 338 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 189 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 215 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Death Toll in Ganjam has risen to 27.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Sundargarh (78), Khordha (50), Balasore (26), Jajpur (25) and Balangir (21).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (215), Sundargarh (78), Khordha (50), Balasore (26), Jajpur (25), Balangir (21), Nayagarh (18), Cuttack (17), Puri (16), Mayurbhanj (10), Keonjhar (7), Koraput (6), Sonepur (5), Kendrapara (5), Jagatsinghpur (4), Jharsuguda (4), Nuapada (4), Gajapati (3), Malkangiri (3), Nabarangpur (3), Bhadrak (2), Angul (1), Bargarh (1), Dhenkanal (1), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 6 (Ganjam 3, Kendrapara 1, Khordha 1, Rayagada 1).

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 1 (Khordha 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 217