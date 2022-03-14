Nurse dies in Paradeep, murder charge on Chief Medical Officer

The death has snowballed into a huge controversy with family members accusing the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of torture. 

By Akankhya Mahapatra
ppt Hospital
Insight Bureau: A 33-year-old nurse who had last year brought molestation charges against a doctor of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) Hospital died here under mysterious circumstances. The death has snowballed into a huge controversy with family members accusing the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of torture.

Basing on the allegation, police have registered a case of murder against CMO Prahallad Panda and begun investigation. The nurse, Nibedita Jena, had gone to the office of the CMO on Saturday to reply a show-cause notice. During the official proceedings, she became unconscious and was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where she succumbed on Sunday.

