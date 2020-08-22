Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Lok Sabha MP from Bhadrak, Manjulata Mandal has tested positive for COVID-19. She has announced it on her Twitter handle. She is under home isolation and requested everyone who had come in contact with her, to isolate themselves and get tested.

She is the second MP from Odisha after Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari to be tested positive for CoronaVirus.

କରୋନାର ପ୍ରାରମ୍ଭିକ ଲକ୍ଷଣ ପାଇବା ପରେ,ମୁଁ ନିଜର ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରାଇଲି ଏବଂ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଆସିଲା।ମୋ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଭଲ ଏବଂ ସ୍ଥିର ଅଛି ଏବଂ ହୋମ୍ କ୍ୱାରାଣ୍ଟାଇନରେ ଅଛି।ମୁଁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରୁଛି,ଯେଉଁମାନେ ଗତ କିଛି ଦିନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ମୋ ସହିତ ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ ଏବଂ ସଂସ୍ପର୍ଶରେ ଆସିଛନ୍ତି,ଦୟାକରି ନିଜକୁ ଅଲଗା ରଖନ୍ତୁ ଓ ନିଜର ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରାଇ ନିୟନ୍ତୁ। — Manjulata Mandal (@manjulatamandal) August 22, 2020

Earlier, Odisha Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh and Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena had tested positive for Covid-19.

Several other Odisha MLAs including Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilgiri), Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasant Behera (Salipur-Tangi), Srikant Sahu (Polasara) and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada) were infected with the Coronavirus.

Apart from the above, BJP National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari had also tested positive for COVID-19.