Odisha reports 1st Delta Plus Variant Covid Case

Breaking News! According to Dr SK Singh, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director, at least 48 Delta Plus Covid cases have been detected in 10 States and the Union Territory of Jammu.

Odisha has reported the first Delta Plus Variant case although the Odisha Government has not divulged the details. The patient is said to be from Deogarh district.

Out of 48 Delta Plus Variant Covid cases, 20 have been reported from Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu has reported 9 such cases so far followed by Madhya Pradesh (7), Kerala (3), Punjab (2), Gujarat (2), Andhra Pradesh (1), Odisha (1), Rajasthan (1), Jammu (1), Karnataka (1).

ANI has reported that two delta positive patients died in Madhya Pradesh. They had not taken Covid vaccines.

Meanwhile, an 80-year-old patient from Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region became Maharashtra’s first Delta Plus Variant Covid casualty.

“Covidshield and Covaxin work against the variants of SARS CoV 2 — alpha, beta, gama as well as delta. Delta Plus is present in 12 countries; 48 cases have been identified in India but more importantly, they have been very localised,” said Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR.

“This virus has also been isolated & cultured now. We are doing the same test that we have done for alpha, beta, gamma& delta. We should have the results in about 7 to 10 days time,” he added.