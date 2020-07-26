Corona Onslaught on Covid Warriors in Ganjam: 20 die; 1100 Infected

TNI Bureau: At least 20 Covid Warriors have succumbed to Coronavius in Ganjam District so far while around 1100 others are infected with Covid-19.

Although more than half of them have already recovered, Ganjam continues to report 50-70 cases of Covid-19 positive Corona Warriors everyday.

The infected Covid Warriors include Doctors, Healthcare professionals, ASHA Workers, Anganwadi Workers, Teachers, Sarpanchs, Govt Officials, Journalists etc.

Out of the 20 deceased, at least 10 were Teachers who worked as frontline Covid Warriors. Others included ICDS staff, Engineers, Homeguard, BeMC official and Working Journalist.

Steps have been initiated to provide insurance money to the kin of the deceased. While family members of other Covid Warriors will get Rs 50 lakh, kin of Journalists will get Rs 15 lakh.