Odisha records biggest single-day spike of 173 Covid-19 cases; 64 in Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day spike of 173 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total tally in the State to 2,781. Out of which 150 were reported from quarantine centres while 23 are local contacts.

Ganjam district reported the highest number of cases with 64 followed by Jajpur 19, Cuttack and Mayurbhanj 13 each, Bolangir and Balasore 11 cases each, Gajapati 10, Khorda 9, Nuapada 8, Nayagarh 7, Bhadrak 4, Kalahandi 2 and Puri and Jharsuguda 1 case each.

The highest single-day recovery of 123 patients on Friday took the total recoveries to 1,604. The number of active cases in the State now stands at 1,167.