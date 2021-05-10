Odisha records biggest single day recovery of 9706 Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported biggest single-day recovery of 9706 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 457569.

A record number of 1787 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by 1100 from Sundargarh, 823 from Cuttack and 506 from Bargarh.

While Odisha has so far reported 544873 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 94760.

COVID 19 Recoveries in Odisha on May 10

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Patients recover in Odisha on May 10– 9706

Number of Recoveries in the State rises to – 457569

State Pool – 360

New recoveries – from Khordha (1787), Sundargarh (1100), Cuttack (823), Bargarh (506), Sambalpur (425), Nabarangpur (412), Jharsuguda (407), Anugul (393), Nuapada (385), Kalahandi (373), Puri (304), Jajapur (231), Nayagarh (226), Bhadrak (206), Mayurbhanj (199), Bolangir (195), Keonjhar (161), Rayagada (150), Jagatsinghpur (145), Kendrapara (132), Baleswar (125), Sonepur (123), Gajapati (118), Ganjam (114), Koraput (89), Kandhamal (68), Malkangiri (43), Dhenkanal (42), Boudh (37) and Deogarh (27).