Odisha records 3443 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 951 from Khordha

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported single-day recovery of 3443 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 93774.

A record number of 951 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Khordha (263), Ganjam (212), Mayurbhanj (207), Sambalpur (133) and Bolangir (126).

While Odisha has so far reported 116678 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 28743.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 5

➡️3443 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 5.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 93774.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (951), Cuttack (251), Mayurbhanj (213), Bhadrak (164), Dhenkanal (161), Rayagada (154), Ganjam (148), Jajapur (144), Balesore (137), Nayagarh (117), Koraput (110), Jagatsinghpur (107), Puri (105), Sambalpur (100), Jharsuguda (67), Malkangiri (64), Bolangir (61), Kendrapara (61), Bargarh (56), Keonjhar (54), Sonepur (41), Sundargarh (38), Nabarangpur (33), Kandhamal (24), Gajapati (23), Nuapada (23), Kalahandi (12), Boudh (11), Deogarh (8) and Anugul (5).

