Bhubaneswar at Covid Peak; 295 Covid-19 Cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 295 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 7015.

BMC Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prem Chand Chaudhary admitted that Bhubaneswar is at the Covid-19 peak and next one month would be very critical. “If we can manage it well, we can bring the graph down”, he said while urging the citizens to co-operate.

He further added that there is a target to ensure 40-50% home isolation for asymptomatic cases. The active cases in Bhubaneswar may reach 5000 by September 15, he said.

👉 Out of the 295 new cases, 153 cases have been reported from quarantine while 142 are local contact cases.

👉 11 cases from Patia, KIIT Campus have been test positive for COVID-19.

👉 32 Police Security wings, 28 Buscuit Factory staff and 8 cases from Reserve Police Colony were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 158 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 12 cases of Badagarh Brit Colony area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 22):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 7015

👉 Recovered Cases –4219

👉 Deceased – 33

👉 Active Cases –2754