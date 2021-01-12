Odisha receives first consignments of Covid-19 Vaccine ‘Covishield’

TNI Bureau: Odisha has received its first ever consignments of COVID1-9 Vaccine on Tuesday.

The SpiceJet flight carrying first consignment of Covishield vaccine, reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar from Pune.

Odisha will receive around 4.08 lakh doses (40,800 vials) of Covishield vaccine prepared by the Serum Institute.

All the vaccines will be kept at the State Vaccine Store in Bhubaneswar.

Later, the vaccines will be taken to district cold chains and subsequently to 160 session sites for vaccination drive on January 16.

In the first phase, the State Government will vaccinate around 3.29 lakh healthcare workers against COVID-19.