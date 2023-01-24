Odisha Police Constable recruitment: Applicants to get 4 years age relaxation

TNI Bureau: The Orissa High Court today directed the Odisha Police Recruitment Board to grant four years age relaxation for the recruitment of Police constable.

Apart from ordering four year age relaxation for all category, the court also asked the board to extend the deadline of online application from January 21 to February 10, 2023.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The court also asked the Odisha Police Recruitment Board to conduct the Police constable recruitment exam on February 20.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board had issued a notification last month for the recruitment of 4790 Constables in which it has set January 21, 2023 as the deadline to receive application from the candidates.

Besides, the notification said that the applicants should not be below 18 years of age or older than 23 years of age.