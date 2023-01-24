TNI Evening News Headlines – January 24, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw successfully tests the ‘BharOS’ developed by IIT Madras.
⏺️ Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off Shri Jagannath Yatra Tourist Train from Safdarjung Station in Delhi tomorrow.
 
⏺️ Six more cities in Odisha – Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Puri and Sambalpur get Jio 5G network.
 
⏺️ Age limit relaxed by 4 years for Odisha Police constable recruitment.
 
⏺️ 2019 minor girl rape case accused sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment by Phulbani Pocso court.
 
⏺️ Rickshaw Pullers, Vegetable Vendors among 1,000 Guests for Republic Day Parade.
 
⏺️ DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India for not reporting 2 incidents of unruly passenger behaviour onboard a Paris-New Delhi flight in December last year.
 
⏺️ Earthquake hits Nepal at 2:28 pm today; Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand: : National Center for Seismology (NCS).
 
⏺️ PM Modi interacts with students selected under ‘Know Your Leader’ Programme on Parakram Diwas.
⏺️ Bengaluru man showers money from Mysuru Road flyover in Kalasipalya.
 
⏺️ RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ officially nominated for Oscars-2023 in Original Song category.
 
⏺️ Pasmanda Muslim community demands ban over the villain, a terrorist in the movie, is named after one of the senior activists of the movement.
 
⏺️ Rohit Sharma slams 100 against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI.
 
⏺️ Hockey World Cup 2023: Australia beat Spain 4-3 in the Quarterfinal to reach the Semifinals.
 
⏺️ ICC Test Team of the Year announced: Rishabh Pant the only Indian player in the list.
