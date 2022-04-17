Odisha-Mo Parivar creates History! 2 lakh Blood Units in 20 Months

Insight Bureau: Odisha-Mo Parivar through its flagship program Jeevan Bindu, has achieved a milestone of collecting 2 Lakh Blood Units through its blood donation Camps organized across the state.

Since the inception of Jeevan Bindu under the patronage of Odisha-Mo Parivar on 9th August 2020, the aim was to collect 1 Lakh Blood Units in a year but it was achieved in just 10 months on 6th June 2021.

Odisha-Mo Parivar always makes efforts to conduct blood donation camps throughout the State, thus saving precious lives and maintaining adequate stock at various blood banks. It has again achieved the milestone of collecting another 1 lakh unit in another 10 months, i.e a total of 2 lakh units in just 20 months.

Odisha-Mo Parivar extends its gratitude to all its stakeholders for their relentless efforts in achieving this feat.