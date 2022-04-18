End of an Era, Legendary Musician Prafulla Kar dies at 83

Insight Bureau: Legendary Musician from Odisha, Prafulla Kar passed away at the age of 83 Sunday night. He was suffering from old-age related health ailments for some time.

Prafulla Kar, who was born in 1939, had excelled as a Musician, Singer, Lyricist, Writer etc. He gave a new definition to Odia music industry through his magical touch.

Prafulla Kar was awarded Padma Shri in 2015 for his invaluable contribution to the field of art and music.

With his demise, an era in Odia Music came to an end. Among his famous creations, ‘Mo Priya Tharu Kie Adhika Sundara’ will continue to create waves in all Odia households.