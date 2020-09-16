Bhubaneswar reports 76 Quarantine, 286 Local Contact cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 362 COVID-19 cases including 76 Quarantine cases and 286 local contact cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 16933. This is for the first time that local contact cases are more than double of quarantine cases.

👉 Out of the 362 new cases, 13 cases from Nayapalli, 8 cases each from Baamunda & Patia and 7 cases from Sundarapada have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 28 Private Hospital staff, 10 Police staff, 3 Government Hospital staff & 1 Railway staff tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 406 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 18 cases from Nayapalli, 16 cases from Kalinga Nagar area and 15 from Unit-II & Unit-III Government Quarters have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 16):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –17295

👉 Active Cases-4524

👉 Recovered Cases –12694

👉 Deceased – 64



