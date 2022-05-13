NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking postponement of exam

Insight Bureau: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) examination. The Court also said the need for patient care is paramount.

A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said that the request to postpone NEET PG 2022 cannot be entertained as it would affect patient care and doctors’ career.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Court noted that around two lakh six thousand doctors have registered for the examination and postponing the NEET-PG will prejudice these doctors’ careers, create chaos and uncertainty and create a deficiency of doctors in hospitals.

The Court was hearing the petition seeking to postpone the NEET-PG 2022 examination, which is to commence on May 21, 2022, and to notify a fresh date of examination after a period of eight weeks.