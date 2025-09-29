Odisha likely to witness wet Dussehra as fresh low-pressure to form by Oct 1

TNI Bureau: Odisha is expected to experience a rain-soaked Dussehra this year as a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal on September 30 and turn into a low-pressure on October 1.

The low-pressure area would concentrate into a depression on October 2 and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coast on the same night or October 3 morning.

Under its influence, moderate rainfall will occur in most places of coastal and north Odisha districts on October 2 and 3.

The districts to experience the rains will be Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Valangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Angul and Nuapada.