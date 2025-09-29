TNI Evening News Headlines – September 29, 2025

📌Odisha Government allows women employees to work night shifts with their consent.
📌Odisha Cabinet Clears Rs 226 Crore Development Plan for Maa Tarini Temple in Ghatagaon.
📌Odisha Cabinet approved 4 major proposals from 3 different departments, including amendments to labour laws, new education scheme, Factories Act, 1948, and the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956.
📌Social Media Influencers & local Tribals unite with ‘Save Balda Caves’ Campaign in Nageswari Mountains in Koraput District.
📌Shirish Chandra Murmu, a native of Odisha has been appointed as the central Deputy Governor of RBI.
📌Odisha Government has initiated the land acquisition process for a proposed 5–6 MTPA greenfield steel plant under the JSW-POSCO joint venture.
📌Cuttack Bali Jatra 2025 to be held on both upper and lower grounds.
📌Odisha is likely to witness wet Dussehra as a fresh low-pressure will form by October 1.
📌A total of 61 platoons of police force have been deployed across the two cities for Durga Puja.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.
📌India announces two Rs 4,000 crore cross-border rail links with Bhutan.
📌India Captain Suryakumar Yadav donated his match fees from Asia Cup tournament to support the Armed Forces and the families of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims.
📌Canada lists Bishnoi Gang as terrorist entity.
📌Washington, DC | US President Donald Trump receives Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
