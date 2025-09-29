Shirish Chandra Murmu appointed RBI Deputy Governor

TNI Bureau: Shirish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment for a period of three years starting October 9, 2025.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A native of Odisha, Murmu is currently serving as an Executive Director at the RBI. He will succeed M. Rajeshwar Rao, whose current term will end on October 8, 2025.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi congratulated Shirish Murmu on being appointed as RBI Deputy Governor.