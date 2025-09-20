Odisha Govt to reopen 70 Closed Liquor Shops

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government has decided to reopen 70 liquor shops across the state that were previously shut. Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan informed the Assembly on Saturday that the Excise Department has already given permission for their reopening.

Balasore district will see the highest number of reopenings, with 17 shops resuming operations. Other districts include Ganjam with 10, Nayagarh 9, Mayurbhanj 8, Cuttack 7, Rourkela 5, Keonjhar 3, Berhampur 4, Bolangir 2, Kandhamal 3, and one each in Malkangiri and Sambalpur.

Along with these, proposals have been made to open four new off-shop liquor outlets and three liquor manufacturing units. In addition, three new off-shops in Puri and one in Bhubaneswar are under consideration.

The minister recalled that last year he had announced no new liquor shops would be opened in Odisha. However, authorities have also been directed to monitor illegal sales beyond permitted hours, particularly in Bhubaneswar.