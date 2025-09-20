Tribal Leader, Former MLA George Tirkey dies at 67

TNI Bureau: Four-time MLA from Biramitrapur in Sundargarh, George Tirkey passed away at the age of 67, at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. A strong tribal leader from Sundargarh, George Tirkey was elected to Odisha Assembly in 1995, 2000, 2009, and 2014.

George won in 1995 and 2000 on a JMM ticket. He won in 2009 as an Independent candidate and later won in 2014 on Samata Kranti Dal (SKD) ticket. His son Rohit Joseph Tirkey is the sitting BJD MLA from Biramitrapur.

George Tirkey, who had several cases against his name, was known as an Activist for Tribal rights. He enjoyed huge command and respect in the tribal community and in his area.

George had joined BJD in 2002, but quit in 2006. After resigning, he won from Birmitrapur in 2009 as an Independent. He founded Samata Kranti Dal in 2014 and won the polls. He briefly returned to JMM before joining Congress in 2018. In 2019, George contested from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat while his son Rohit Joseph Tirkey was the candidate from Biramitrapur Assembly seat. Both father-son duo lost the elections as Congress candidates. Rohit joined BJD in 2024 and won the election despite the strong under-current against the party.