The Big Shocker: Trump Kills H1B Visa

TNI Digital Desk: In a move that could reshape the future of skilled migration to the United States, President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation raising the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 annually. The decision, which takes effect from 12:01 am on September 21, 2025, is expected to hit Indian technology professionals the hardest, as they form the largest group of H-1B holders.

The H-1B programme currently costs employers between USD 2,000 and 5,000 in fees. Visas are valid for three years and renewable for another three, making them a popular route for Indian IT employees in companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Apple, Infosys, Wipro and TCS. According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services data, Amazon had the highest number of H-1B approvals in 2025 with 10,044, followed by TCS with 5,505.

Trump justified the hike by calling the H-1B system “abused” and a “national security threat.” His order said IT outsourcing firms had manipulated the system, replacing rather than supplementing American workers. The proclamation also directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to restrict visa petitions not backed by the new USD 100,000 fee for the next 12 months.

The sudden change has left workers and employers scrambling. Immigration attorneys have advised H-1B holders currently outside the US to return before the deadline or risk being stranded. Microsoft reportedly urged employees on H-1B visas to avoid travel.

Critics have strongly condemned the move. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi called it “reckless,” warning it would cut America off from talent that fuels innovation and job creation. Immigration advocate Ajay Bhutoria said the hike would “crush small businesses and startups.” Others warned it would weaken Silicon Valley’s global edge and push talent to competing countries.

The proclamation also unveiled a new “Gold Card” programme, offering expedited visas and Green Cards to individuals or corporations willing to pay USD 1–2 million.

With renewals now costing companies USD 100,000 annually, many fear firms may refuse to sponsor Indian employees caught in the decades-long Green Card backlog, forcing them to return home.