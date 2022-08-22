Odisha Govt to provide Sanitary Pads in Flood Affected Areas

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Government has decided to provide Sanitary/Hygiene kits to women and young girls in the flood affected areas after a media house highlighted their plight yesterday.

Padmanav Behera, the Joint Special Relief Commissioner has directed the Collectors of Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Boudh to instruct the CDMOs to procure sanitary kits on an emergency basis and distribute those to women and girls in the marooned areas.

The cost of those sanitary kits will be borne by the SRC out of SDRF.

Meanwhile, the Kendrapara District Administration has already started distributing sanitary napkins produced by Mission Shakti SHG Women to the women/girls in flood affected areas in the district.