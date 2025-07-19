Odisha Govt to launch ‘Shaktishree’ at Colleges, Universities

TNI Bureau: With an aim to provide safety and security to the female students, Odisha Government will launch ‘Shaktishree’ program at all Colleges and Universities coming under it.

Informing about the new initiative, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state government has decided to prepare a program for the safety and security of students, especially in higher educational institutions like colleges and universities. This scheme has been made to prevent incidents like the one that has been happening against students in various colleges and universities in the recent past and to keep the students safe. The name of this programme is ‘Shaktishree’ programme.

The ‘Shaktishree’ programme will be implemented in 16 universities and 730 government and aided colleges under the Higher Education Department of the state government.

This programme will play an important role in ensuring a safe academic environment in the colleges and universities of the state, providing self-safety training to the undergraduate and postgraduate students studying and towards the empowerment and all-round development of the students.

‘Shaktishree’ programme has 8 major aspects. They are: