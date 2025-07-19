Nimapada Fire Victim to be airlifted to Delhi if Necessary: Odisha CM

TNI Bureau: The Nimapada fire victim, who is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition, will be airlifted to Delhi if necessary, informed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Speaking to the media persons about the tragic incident, the CM said that police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and all efforts are being made to save the victim’s life. The state government is ready to airlift the victim to AIIMS, Delhi for further treatment, if required, he added.

The state health minister, health department and CMO are in touch with the AIIMS authorities regarding the victim’s health condition, Majhi announced.

The culprit in this incident will definitely be caught wherever they may be. The police team is in operation mode. They will be given the harshest punishment as per the law of the land, Majhi assured.