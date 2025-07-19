TNI Evening News Headlines – July 19, 2025

📌Chief Minister Mohan Majhi annonces ‘Shaktishree’ program.
📌Odisha Government has provided a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Soumyashree Bisi, a student of FM College in Balasore, who died after attempting self-immolation.
📌AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Ashutosh Biswas reports Puri burn victim remains critical with 75% body burns. Statement of the victim recorded in the presence of magistrate.
📌Puri victim’s mother files complaint at police station, CM Mohan Majhi assures stern action.
📌Odisha medical student found dead at AIIMS-Patna.
📌A team of surgeons in Cuttack successfully a 19-kg tumour from a Bhubaneswar woman.
📌Indian Army installs CCTV cameras along a 15 km stretch of the Budha Amarnath Yatra route in Poonch, J&K. The Budha Amarnath Yatra 2025 will begin on 28 July.
📌Bihar: 5 policemen have been suspended for negligence in duty after murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in Patna hospital.
📌Justice Vibhu Bakhru took oath as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.
📌Air India Express flight IX 110 from Hyderabad to Phuket diverted to Hyderabad.
📌India score 143 for 8 against England in rain-curtailed second women’s ODI in London.
📌Indian Youth Congress organised a job fair for the youth of Bihar.
📌Shah Rukh Khan injured while filming for King, flown to US for treatment.
📌At least 34 killed, Children mong Tourists missing as Boat capsizes in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay.
