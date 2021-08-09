89 multi-purpose Indoor Stadiums to come up in Odisha

TNI Bureau: In a major boost to sports infrastructure in Odisha, the State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved 16 Projects including 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums under ‘Sports Infrastructure Development Project’ with an investment of Rs 693.35 crore under the 5T initiatives.

Official sources said the indoor stadiums will have facilities for sports such as badminton, table tennis, weightlifting and gymnasium.

Besides, these stadiums will be used as shelter houses during the natural calamities like Floods, Cyclones and during pandemics they can be converted into field hospitals.

These multi-purpose structures will be completed in 18 months.

Other proposals approved today are:

➡️ Restructuring of Odisha Finance Service (OFS) cadre through creation and upgradation of some posts in various offices.

➡️ Tender bid for renovation of Upper Indravati Right Main Canal

➡️ Development of urban sports infrastructure

➡️ Sanction of lease of 18.23 acres Government land for establishment of permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur

➡️ 20 acres land each for Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Centre & Research Institute and Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre, Bhubaneswar.