Odisha Govt Paid ₹1.60 Crore to Madhuri Dixit Nene as Handloom Brand Ambassador

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government on Wednesday informed the Assembly that Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Odisha Handloom for the year 2025.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Arun Sahu, Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Balsamanta said the state has paid ₹1 crore 60 lakh from the state treasury. The government has also arranged her travel, accommodation, and food expenses.

The Minister said the decision aims to promote Odisha handloom in international markets by associating with a globally recognised personality. He added that the government hopes this move will help boost demand for Odisha’s traditional handloom products worldwide.