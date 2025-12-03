Blood Bank Staff in Odisha Complain of Neglect; Demand Job Security

TNI Bureau: Despite the Odisha government launching new health initiatives and expanding the Blood Safety Directorate, employees working in blood banks have alleged serious neglect.

Staff members say that while efforts are being made to increase blood collection, the employees themselves are denied regular appointments. They allege that families of workers who died on duty have not received any government assistance, with complaints pending in at least five cases.

Across 56 blood banks, around 145 employees are currently working. Employees claim that the government has not introduced any policy for their job security or support in case of workplace deaths, leading to growing dissatisfaction. They say they feel helpless despite providing crucial emergency services.

Malaya Behera, State President of the Blood Bank Employees’ Association, said many workers have served for years without being regularized. He demanded permanent jobs and financial support for families of deceased employees, stating that other health department staff receive benefits while blood bank workers are ignored.