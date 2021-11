Odisha Govt nominates 2 MPs, 11 MLAs to WODC

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Government has nominated 2 MPs – Dr. Achyuta Samanta (Kandhamal) and Suresh Pujari (Bargarh) as well as 11 MLAs to the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The MLAs nominated to the WODC, included Kishore Mohanty (Brajarajnagar), Pradipta Kumar Naik (Bhawanipatna), Pradip Amat (Boudh), Rohit Pujari (Rairakhol), Sarada Prasad Nayak (Rourkela), Rajendra Dholakia (Nuapada), Saroj Meher (Patnagarh), Subash Chandra Panigrahi (Deogarh), Pradip Dishari (Lanjigarh), Debesh Acharya (Bargarh) and Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi (Khariar).