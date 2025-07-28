Odisha govt introduces saffron-colored ID Cards for Primary Students

TNI Bureau: Odisha government has introduced saffron-colored ID Cards for the Primary Students (class I to class VIII) and also changed the logo of the house uniforms and cap.

The students’ identity cards feature critical details like name, class, date of birth, roll number, and contact information with blood group and signature of the headmaster/headmistress.

This apart, the state government changed the logo of the house uniforms and cap which will have a new slogan, “Vidyavant Vidyarthi, Bikashit Odisha.”

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has issued a directive to all District Education Officers (DEOs) to introduce the new ID Cards, house uniforms and cap from the 2026-27 academic year.

Earlier too, the State government had changed the uniforms for Class 9 and 10 students, from hunter green to maroon pants and brown shirts.