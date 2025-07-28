AIIMS Bhubaneswar Attendant accuses Nursing Officer of Sexual Harassment

TNI Bureau: In a shocking development, an attendant of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar leveled a serious allegation of sexual harassment against a male Nursing Officer.

As alleged by the attendant, who is a resident of Patrapada, went to the hospital to do her nightshift work as per the schedule yesterday (July 27). However, Nursing Officer Nanu Ram Choudhary called her into a doctor’s room at around 12.30 AM and behaved her inappropriately and made unwanted physical advances by locking the door of the room.

When she immediately reported the incident to the control room of the hospital, the hospital authorities advised her to register a formal complaint at the nearest police station.

Following the advice, the AIIMS Bhubaneswar attendant filed a complaint at the Khandagiri Police station seeking action against Nanu Ram Choudhary. However, as police did not take any action, along with her colleagues, she sat on a dharna infront of the AIIMS hospital.

Several attendants of the hospital extended their support and announced a cease-work agitation until the arrest of the accused Nursing Officer, who fled from the hospital following the incident.