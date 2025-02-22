Another Odia in PMO; Shaktikanta Das gets Nod

TNI Bureau: In a high-profile move, former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his tenure co-terminus with the PM’s term. Approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Das brings over 42 years of civil service experience in finance, taxation, and infrastructure.

Das is the second top official from Odisha in the PMO. Senior Bureaucrat PK Mishra has already been calling the shots as Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi. Shaktikanta Das’ distinguished career includes spearheading GST reforms and managing the economy during the COVID-19 crisis. With his appointment, another seasoned leader is added to the PMO, reinforcing the government’s focus on robust policy implementation and economic management.

