Odisha Govt Initiatives to Prevent Divorce among Young Couples

TNI Bureau: In order to reduce divorce cases, the Odisha government will set up premarital counselling centres called ‘Maa ra Chhata’ or Mother’s Court throughout the state. The initiative was announced by Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, and the proposal is attributed to NCW Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar.

These centers will provide pre-marriage counselling to couples for mental health, conflict resolution and emotional support- thereby building stronger relationships. As a major step under its strategy to decrease divorce rate among young couples in Odisha, the government is organizing village-level awareness meetings for marital harmony and women empowerment.