India Complete 3-0 Whitewash of England in ODI Series

TNI Bureau: India sealed a dominant 142-run victory over England in the third ODI, completing a 3-0 series sweep. Shubman Gill’s stellar 112 off 102 balls, supported by Virat Kohli (52) and Shreyas Iyer (78), powered India to 356. England crumbled to 214, with Arshdeep Singh (2/33), Axar Patel (2/22), and Harshit Rana (2/31) leading the bowling charge.

Adil Rashid’s 4/64 was England’s lone bright spot. Gill’s century, his seventh in ODIs, highlighted India’s commanding performance, setting a strong tone ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.