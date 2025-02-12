50 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh So Far

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Wednesday that Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has witnessed more than 50 crore devotees taking dip at the holy Sangam so far. Devotees have flocked from all over the country to attend this festival, even though the state’s population is 25 crore.

During Magh Purnima, the crowd was so large that roads up to 10 km were filled with pilgrims and helicopters dropped 25 quintals of flowers over them. Paramilitary forces are enforcing tight traffic curbs and providing extra security for the masses. The last bathing festival will be held on February 26 and that will end this month-long festival here.