Odisha Govt forms High Level Fact Finding Committee to probe KIIT University issue

TNI Bureau: A High-level fact-finding committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department for the incident relating to KIIT University.

Use of force against students by private individuals are also being investigated.

As per the notification issued by the Director, I & PR, the institution has been placed under notice, and appropriate legal and administrative action shall follow based on the findings of the High-level fact-finding committee.

The Committee consists of Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Principal Secretary, Women & Child Development Department & Commissioner cum Secretary, Higher Education Department.