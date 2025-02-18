Naveen Patnaik slams Double Engine Sarkar’s Budget

TNI Bureau: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday slammed the Odisha budget presented by CM Mohan Charan Majhi, calling the “double-engine government” a misnomer. Patnaik criticized the state’s inability to spend large budgetary allocations, noting that unutilized funds continue to hamper industrial growth and worsen economic conditions.

“Farmers are suffering, suicides continue, prices are skyrocketing, and unemployment is spiraling,” he said. Patnaik questioned the government’s spending habits, emphasizing that merely announcing funds is futile without actual development. Effective spending is crucial. “We will watch and see what is done,” he concluded.