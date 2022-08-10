Odisha Govt clears 10 Industrial Projects; Adani to invest Rs 41,653 Cr in Rayagada

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government on Wednesday cleared 10 investment proposals worth Rs 74,620.18 crore which will create employment opportunities for over 24,047 people in the State.

Proposals that were approved by the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of Odisha Government at the meeting is as follows:

🔹Adani Enterprises to set up a 4 MTPA Alumina Refinery & 175 MW CPP Plant in Kashipur, Rayagada at Rs 41,653 crore. It will generate employment opportunities for over 7750 people.

🔹Orissa Alloy Steel to set up 2.5 MTPA Steel Plant & 370 MW CPP Plant in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur at Rs 8000 crore.

🔹Renew E-Fuels Private Limited to set up Green Hydrogen (Capacity: 20 KTPA) & Green Ammonia Plant (Capacity: 100 KTPA) in Paradip, Jagatsinghpur at Rs 2000 Cr.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹Tata Steel Limitted to set up 60,000 MT Industrial Structure and 6,000 MT Steel Plant at Rs 1000 Cr.

🔹Sompuri Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd to set up 24 MTPA Pellet Plant & 6 MTPA of Filter Cake at Dhamra in Bhadrak Dist.

🔹Aarti Steels Limited’s expansion of steel plant by setting up 3,20,833 TPA SMS, 3,00,000 TPA Special Steel Bars and Rods (auto grade), 75,000 TPA Ferro Alloys, 2 MTPA Beneficiation, 1.2 MTPA pellet plant and 65 MW CPP at Athgarh in Cuttack district with Rs 3000 crore.

🔹The committee approved the proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited for setting up a 6 MTPA Beneficiation Plant at Village Dalki and 12 MTPA Slurry Pipeline from proposed Beneficiation plant at Dalki to Dabuna Slurry pumping station unit in Dalki, Keonjhar district with Rs 1490 crore generating employment opportunities for 600 persons.

🔹Rungta Metals Private Limited’s (RMPL) 0.5 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant with Rs 1400 crore in Rairangpur in the district of Mayurbhanj creating employment potential for 1125 persons.