Odisha Govt asks Collectors to restrict gatherings during Maha Shivaratri

TNI Bureau: In view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in some States, the Odisha Government has asked the District Collectors to restrict gatherings to appropriate numbers during the celebration of Maha Shivratri on Thursday.

The Special Relief Commissioner in an order mentioned that “As large congregation on the occasion of Mahashivratri has large potential of spreading COVID-19 infections, while allowing for celebration of ‘Maha Shivaratri ‘on 11th March and its related rituals, the Collectors, Municipal Commissioners may restrict congregations or gatherings to such number as may be felt appropriate in view of the prevailing pandemic situation considering local situations/ circulation space available within such temples and its premises to enter into/ gather in temples strictly adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols. Further mela/ congregations outside/ within the temple premises may also be reasonably restricted so as to avoid mass gatherings/ crowding”.

Any person found violating this order shall be punishable under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws.